'There Was A Lot Going Through:' Prasad Recalls His Aggressive Send-off To Sohail In 1996

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most cherished and intense rivalries in the world of cricket. Often a high-pressure match, players tend to clash with a bit of aggressive approach trying to come out on top of each other. Once such incidents which has been etched into the minds of Indian fans is Venkatesh Prasad's send-off to Aamer Sohail in the 1996 ICC World Cup.

24 years after Prasad bowled Sohail in the high-intensity chase, the former Indian cricketer recollected the incident in a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show recently. The former Indian speedster recollected that Sohail's shot towards extra-cover was actually a sort of 'slap.' He highlighted that that he did not expect that coming and that it was a high-pressure game with around 35,000 people in the Bengaluru stadium.

'Practised all my life'

“He came down the track and gave himself a bit of room and hit me for a boundary, he showed his bat and showed his fingers towards the place where he hit the bat. We were quite close, I had completed my follow-through, he said ‘I am going to hit you there the next ball’. I just heard him say that I just used a couple of words and went back. There was a lot going through," Prasad recalled. The speedster added that it has been his character and he would never want a batsman to dominate him and would give it back, irrespective of who the player is.

Reflecting upon his state of mind then, Prasad said that a lot of things were crossing his mind and he had to make a decision which is when he thought, "this is what I have practised all my life." “Bowl in the corridor, don’t give width to the batsman and bowl stump to stump. And I just backed myself, kept my cool, of course, didn’t really go back to what happened in the previous ball or what’s going to happen the next ball,” Prasad told Ashwin.

Incidentally, the Indian speedster got the better off Sohail and gave him an aggressive send-off as he knocked off his off stump. Prasad went on to pick three wickets and helped India win the match by 39 runs to advance to the semifinal.

