'There Was A Time Australia Were...': Sehwag Takes A Dig At Aussies After Axar's Remark

Former opener Virender Sehwag has seemingly taken a sly dig at Australia after Team India thrashed them in the first Test match by an innings and 132 runs. Ahead of the first match, most of the discussion were surrounding the quality of the Nagpur pitch, with former Australian players like Ian Healy claiming that if the game was played on a 'fair' pitch, then the Aussies would win.

During the first Test, Team India were not only impressive with the ball but also with the bat despite several concerns about the difficulties batsmen would have on a pitch like this one.

After dismissing Australia for 177 runs in the first innings, Team India scored 400 on the same pitch with captain Rohit Sharma leading from the front with an outstanding century.

The resulting 223 runs were enough to not require India to bat again as the Rohit Sharma-led side bowled Australia out for just 91 in the second innings. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the match award after he picked up seven wickets over the course of the match and also contributed 70 runs with the bat.

Virender Sehwag takes sly dig at Australia

After all-rounder Axar Patel seemingly took an epic dig at the Australian media by stating that the pitch will favour Team India until the time they bat and will continue to favour the bowlers when they bowl, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and hilariously wrote, "There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel…isse kehte hain kehkar….Mazaa aa gaya."

Sehwag put up this post after Axar hilariously said on Star Sports in his post-inning interview, "Till the time we bat tomorrow, the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl, we’ll find help (laughs)."