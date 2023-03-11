'There Were Days When I Cried 3-4 Times A Day': Purple Cap Holder Recalls His Tough Period

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler and purple cap winner in Indian Premier League 2021 Harshal Patel recently opened up on the toughest phase of his life during the RCB podcast. Harshal said that there was a period in his life when his sister passed away due to which he used to cry 3-4 times a day.

Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League and proved himself to be a brilliant death bowler. While he was playing in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, Harshal's sister passed away due to which he used to cry 3-4 times a day and also considers that to be the toughest phase of his life.

Harshal said: 'I was in grief for a week'

Opening up on the incident Harshal said, "When my sister passed away, I was in grief for a week. I was in quarantine and talking to my niece and nephew and everyone back home. I can't go and hug them but we were doing it on the phone because that was the only option available."

Harshal said: 'I probably cried three-four times in my room....'

"Seven days later my son was born. I kind of went numb for a week to 10 days. I didn't really know what I was feeling, whether I should be happy or sad. It would all come in waves. There were times when I probably cried three-four times in my room every day", Harshal Patel added.

"I would see my son on FaceTime and be just extremely joyful and happy. When you have those polar emotions pulling at you constantly, it can be quite draining. I tried to console my family in the best possible way and they tried to console me in the best possible way and got through it", Harshal further said after the birth of his son.

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League was one of the most memorable seasons for Harshal Patel as he was the leading wicket-taker in that season and won the purple cap award.

Harshal's impressive performance in the IPL earned him a spot in the Indian T20I side and he also bowled very crucial overs while playing for the Indian team.