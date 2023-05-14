'There Will Be New Faces': Ravi Shastri Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri made a huge claim for the Indian T20I side, keeping in mind the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2023. In a recent interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Shastri claimed captain Hardik Pandya will have a principal say while selecting the line-up for the marquee ICC tournament. Shastri referred to a young MS Dhoni leading a team full of youngsters to the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 and said the same would happen this year.

“The T20 World Cup is coming up and there is lot of talent among youth. This year's IPL, we have seen some refreshing new talent. There will be new faces not a new team. He (Hardik) is already captain of India, so he will continue unless he is not fit,” said Ravi Shastri.

‘The man who is going to take these guys out on the park’:Shastri on Hardik Pandya

“Now they would go the 2007 T20 World Cup route and identify talent, and he (HP) will have big choice and his ideas will be different and he would have played IPL, and seen a lot of other players as captain of IPL. Obviously, he is the man who is going to take these guys out on the park, no one else, so whatever he says has to be given importance," he added.

However, the 60-year-old suggested everyone should have their priorities clear and not think about next year’s T20 World Cup until the ODI World Cup 2023 concludes. He shed more light on Hardik Pandya’s captaincy tenure and back him to continue with the role in T20Is owing to his minimal workload. "October is the (ODI) World Cup. They don't play any cricket after the IPL, probably 4-5 matches. It's not that he is playing three formats. You have Test matches and the moment Test series comes, he gets a corridor of a month to rest," Shastri said.

The Indian T20I side has played under the captaincy of Pandya since their discouraging exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. While big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain in the T20I fold, they haven’t played the format in international cricket since the 2022 T20 WC. As Shastri suggested, Team India is less likely to head into next year’s World Cup with plenty of changes.