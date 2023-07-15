'There's Some Nasty Stuff Been Said': Alex Carey On Bairstow Stumping In Second Ashes Test

Australia and England are currently locking horns in a five-match Ashes 2023 series taking place in the United Kingdom. Australia are currently 2-1 ahead in the contest thanks to their victories in the first two matches. England made a strong comeback to win the third Ashes Test, which kept them alive in the series. During the second Test match at Lord's, controversy ensued after Alex Carey dismissed Jonny Bairstow in a contentious manner.

Carey dismissed Bairstow by throwing the ball at the stumps following the final delivery of an over

Bairstow ducked the delivery and set off the crease to talk to his partner, thinking the ball was dead

Carey took the opportunity and dismissed Bairstow considering he left the crease early

Carey defends his tactic to dismiss Bairstow

Alex Carey has defended his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's during the Ashes, acknowledging the backlash it caused and the "nasty stuff" that was said about him and the team. Carey revealed that Australia had observed Bairstow's tendency to leave his crease quickly and were surprised by the level of reaction. Australia went on to win the match by 43 runs despite a sensational knock from Ben Stokes in the final innings.

Regarding the incident, Carey stated, "There's some nasty stuff been said but…it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any."

"It's one of those things where a stumping that's given out on the field is turned into a massive story. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I absolutely respect that. Everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well. Not just myself, the whole group's had some stuff spoken about them. But we're really tight. We understand what's important and who matters and those guys definitely have our back," he added.

Until the incident, Carey had received praise for his excellent wicketkeeping skills, including four stumpings off Nathan Lyon. He also made crucial runs in previous matches, particularly in the World Test Championship final against India at Edgbaston. However, his batting performance in Headingley was disappointing, as he struggled against the opposition's bowling attack. The fourth Ashes Test match will take place in Manchester from July 19 onwards.

