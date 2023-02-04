'They Always Play Mind Games': Ashwin Opens Up On Steve Smith's Remarks On Indian Pitches

Veteran India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given his views on Australia batsman Steve Smith comments about Indian pitches and Australia not playing tour games before the first test scheduled to start from 9th February. Ashwin while previewing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on his YouTube channel gave his remarks on Smith's comments.

Ashwin said that Smith's comments on Indian pitches and Australia not playing tour games are only mind games and said that nobody plans thes things. Ashwin said, "We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don't have a tour game in India. The last time we went I'm pretty sure we got served up a green top to practice on and it was sort of irrelevant. Hopefully, we get really good training facilities where the ball is likely to do what it's likely to do out in the middle, and we can get our practice in."

Ashwin said, "Australia are not playing any tour matches this time. This is not new. Even India avoids tour games when they go on a few overseas tours. Since Team India's schedule is packed with international games, it is not possible to turn up for practice games with the same intensity."

Ashwin said: 'Australia are known for its mind games'

"Smith said, 'We got a green wicket in Brabourne and a completely opposite one in the first Test (during the 2017 series). In all fairness, it was a rank-turner in Pune. We might have given them a green track, but nobody plans all these things. However, Australia are known for its mind games and sledges before a series. They love doing that. It's their style of cricket", Ashwin added.

The Australia squad for the first test series against India have arived in Bengaluru and they are practicing at the KSCA ground in Alur. The Australian team has decided not to play any tour game before the series and instead of that they are doing a four day practice session.

Australia batsman Steve Smith was asked regarding Australia team not playing any tour games to which he replied that his team would benefit more from practicing alone rather than playing practice games on "irrelevant" Indian pitches.

The first test of the Border-Gavaskar series will start from 9th February in Nagpur.