'They Are Panicking': Former Indian Cricketer Opens Up On Australia's Tour With 18 Players

The Indian cricket team is up against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on February 9. Both teams are currently prepping up for the four-match Test series, which promises to be an exciting affair for both players and fans. Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series, former Indian cricketer, Mohammed Kaif has revealed his thoughts on Australia’s squad for the assignment.

Cricket Australia announced an 18-man squad for the series last month. Meanwhile, speaking in a video shared by Star Sports, Kaif said that the Aussies are coming to India with 18 players because they are in a state of panic. Interestingly, Australia have won only one Test match in India in the last 18 years.

"They haven't toured India with 18 players ever"

“Australia are travelling to India with 18 players. That, in itself, shows that they are panicking and are in doubt. They haven't toured India with 18 players ever. They know India are a strong team at home, it isn't easy to beat them,” Kaif said. The former India allrounder went on to mention India’s iconic win at Gabba on January 1 and pointed out how India emerged victorious without the presence of prominent players.

While Australia will have to tackle superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they will also have to survive the spin threat offered by R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Kaif then spoke “The team that toured 2004 was very strong. This team has performed good in the recent past. But they faced issues with captaincy, they had controversies with ban on Warner and Smith. They've faced some issues. Moreover, a young Indian team had beaten Australia Down Under. That's a wound they're carrying with them. So, it won't be easy,” Kaif added.

Full squads for India vs Australia four-match Test series

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav