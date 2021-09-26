Last Updated:

'They Bridged The Gap': Twitter Hails Indian Women's Record-breaking Win Over Australia

The fans gave a special shout out to the Indian Women's team after their outstanding two-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI in Queensland on Sunday.

Karthik Nair
Australia women vs India women

(Image: Twitter/@BCCIWomen/BCCI)


The netizens heaped praise on the Indian Women's cricket team for their stupendous performance against the Australian women's team in the third ODI at Harrup Park, Queensland on Sunday. It was Jhulan Goswami's all-around efforts that helped India register a famous win. Jhulan first starred with the ball in hand and then made a tremendous impact with the bat as the Indian eves ended the former world champions' record-breaking streak of 26 victories in One Day Internationals.

Australia women vs India women: Fans erupt in joy as Mithali Raj & Co register famous win

Taking it to Twitter, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle congratulated Team India for 'bridging the gap' in the third ODI after it was a case of 'so near and yet so far' in the previous game where they suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss of the final ball of the contest. Harsha Bhogle then gave a shout out to Jhulan Goswami. 

Here are some of the other reactions to the scintillating Australia women vs India women third ODI:

Ind W vs Aus W 3rd ODI

Coming back to the third and final One Day International between Australia and India, the hosts elected to bat first after skipper Meg Lanning won the toss. However, her decision seemed to backfire at one point in time as the Aussies were reduced to 87/4 before the halfway mark after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was sent back to the pavilion for 26. But, the middle-order duo of Beth Mooney (52) and Ashleigh Gardner (67) added 98 runs for the fifth-wicket stand and resurrected the Australian innings. In the end, a crucial 32-ball 47 from Tahila McGrath helped Australia post a stiff total of 264/9 from their 50 overs.

The Indian eves in reply got off to a good start riding on superb top-order contributions before losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, Sneh Rana kept her team in the hunt and Jhulan Goswami finished it off in style with a boundary in the final over as India won the match by two wickets and three balls to spare.

(Image: Twitter/@BCCIWomen/BCCI)

