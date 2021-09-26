'They Bridged The Gap': Twitter Hails Indian Women's Record-breaking Win Over Australia

The netizens heaped praise on the Indian Women's cricket team for their stupendous performance against the Australian women's team in the third ODI at Harrup Park, Queensland on Sunday. It was Jhulan Goswami's all-around efforts that helped India register a famous win. Jhulan first starred with the ball in hand and then made a tremendous impact with the bat as the Indian eves ended the former world champions' record-breaking streak of 26 victories in One Day Internationals.

Taking it to Twitter, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle congratulated Team India for 'bridging the gap' in the third ODI after it was a case of 'so near and yet so far' in the previous game where they suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss of the final ball of the contest. Harsha Bhogle then gave a shout out to Jhulan Goswami.

What a game! Well done India. Was so near and yet so far last time and they bridged the gap today. So many contributions but good to see Jhulan there at the end. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2021

And it’s JHULAN GOSWAMI, rightfully the player of the match. Fantastic bowling and finished off the run chase in style. 🙌 #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gs9bX0Iy4I — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) September 26, 2021

What a win. What a performance by Team India. Just imagine how big the result would have been had the no-ball call went India's way. To do this against this rampaging Aussie unit is truly something. So happy the winning runs came from Jhulan Goswami's bat. Still India's greatest. — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) September 26, 2021

Sneh Rana in the 47th over with those 3 consecutive boundaries ensured the win 💪🏻 — Navaneet  (@NavaneetBora) September 26, 2021

Jhulan Goswami, Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma - well done! Up & above. Hope this win gives you the confidence, going into the Test match. 😃 — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) September 26, 2021

Jhulan Goswami finishes off in Style 😭yesss, hell yess we Indians, the WOMEN IN BLUE are successful in breaking the 26 win streak of Australia, oh boy what a moment 🥳😭💃🏻

Finally like finally!!!!

No words, so Proud and happy! 🥺💙🔥#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/OYASclZUFQ — Hiya Shah (@jemi_smriti_fan) September 26, 2021

India wins a thriller by 2 wickets.



Superb bowling led by Man of the Match Jhulan Goswami & Pooja Vastrakaar (3 wickets each)



Sneh Rana(30), Deepti Sharma(31) & Yastika Bhatia's 64 key to India's victory.



Women Shinning, Congratulations 👏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/m2n0sPPH9k — Gaurav Mishra🇮🇳 (@IAmGMishra) September 26, 2021

Ind W vs Aus W 3rd ODI

Coming back to the third and final One Day International between Australia and India, the hosts elected to bat first after skipper Meg Lanning won the toss. However, her decision seemed to backfire at one point in time as the Aussies were reduced to 87/4 before the halfway mark after star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was sent back to the pavilion for 26. But, the middle-order duo of Beth Mooney (52) and Ashleigh Gardner (67) added 98 runs for the fifth-wicket stand and resurrected the Australian innings. In the end, a crucial 32-ball 47 from Tahila McGrath helped Australia post a stiff total of 264/9 from their 50 overs.

The Indian eves in reply got off to a good start riding on superb top-order contributions before losing wickets at regular intervals. Nonetheless, Sneh Rana kept her team in the hunt and Jhulan Goswami finished it off in style with a boundary in the final over as India won the match by two wickets and three balls to spare.

