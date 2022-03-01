Last Updated:

'They End Up In My Belly': Rohit Sharma's Take On 'coin Tosses' Has Internet On Fire

During the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, Rohit Sharma was able to in the toss in all three matches which were won by Team India.

Rohit Sharma's destiny with the coin toss has been benefitting for Team India as they have been able to make a strong start under the new skipper. The men in Blue won the series against West Indies and recently whitewashed the Sri Lanka team during India vs Sri Lanka T20I cricket matches. During the IND vs SL cricket series, Rohit Sharma won the toss in all three matches. On Tuesday, the new ODI and T20I skipper took to Twitter and tweeted about winning tosses.

Taking to Twitter Rohit Sharma wrote that he loves coin tosses when they end up in his belly.

Well-known commentator, Harsha Bhogle took a dig at Rohit Sharma's tweet stating that he is unable to figure out the head or tail so the tweet that he has done

Fans also took to Twitter to express their reaction over not understanding the meaning of the tweet as it meant that the coin would go into the stomach. 

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma achieves major milestone as T20I skipper

Rohit Sharma during the IND vs SL T20I achieved a major milestone when he became the most successful T20I captain at home. He achieved the feat following the victory in 2nd T20I. With the win, Rohit became India's most successful T20I captain at home, surpassing former skippers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Rohit has now helped India register 16 wins in 17 matches at home venues, the most for any captain in the world. In comparison, Kohli had registered 13 T20I wins at home venues, while Dhoni had just 11 wins under his belt. Rohit has now won 22 out of the 24 T20I matches for India as a captain and has the best win percentage amongst all Indian skippers. 

