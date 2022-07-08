'They Lacked This In T20 World Cup': Eoin Morgan Names 'most Impressive Thing About India'

Seasoned English cricketer Eoin Morgan has lauded the Indian team for their performance against England during the first T20I game on Thursday. The Men in Blue crushed the Brits by 50 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. With most of the senior members rested for the first match, Hardik Pandya delivered a brilliant performance by scoring a half-century and also picking up four wickets on the go.

ENG vs IND: Eoin Morgan lauds Team India's aggressive batting technique

The former English skipper, while speaking to Skysports, praised India's aggressive batting style and stated that the Men in Blue are finding what they lacked in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. He said, "The most impressive thing about India for me today is what they lacked in the group stages of the T20 World Cup, they brought. Every single one of their batsmen came hard at England's bowlers and that hasn't happened in previous teams, previous squads that India have produced,".

'India's bowling unit was exceptional': Eoin Morgan

The England vs India 1st T20I witnessed Indian bowling unit putting up a solid display and defending the target of 199 set by them for the hosts. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was exceptional with his swing bowling sending back England skipper Jos Buttler for a duck. Hardik Pandya also bowled an accurate line and length which built up the pressure on England batters as they gave their wicket away by playing rash shots. Arshdeep Singh, who was on debut bowled well to finish the match with 2 wickets.

Speaking of India's bowling performance Morgan said, "Exceptional, the huge difference in both innings was the ball swinging if you can get the ball to move off the straight in white-ball cricket specifically it's a game-changer, an absolute game-changer. You watched the England top order that is normally unbelievably destructive, do nothing and became a little bit of a target. The bowling was exceptional. Not only the level of swing that they showed, but the accuracy as well, to get somebody like Jos Buttler out the first ball with the level of accuracy Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed. Sometimes you've got to say 'well done' to the opposition."

Team India will once again face England in the 2nd T20I in Birmingham on Saturday and will be keen to wrap up the series. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the opening match will make their return to the team