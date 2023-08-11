Last Updated:

'They Need To Make The Most Of It' Jaffer Wants India To Capitalize On 4th T20I In Florida

The Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya will walk on the ground in Florida against Windies to level the five-match T20I series by a scoreline of 2-2.

Saksham nagar
Team India, Indian cricket team, Wasim Jaffer

Indian cricket team against West Indies during the second T20I match (Image: AP)


The Indian cricket team, led by Hardik Pandya, will be taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. The visitors will be high on confidence as they are coming off a win in the last match in Guyana convincingly, and will aim to level the series in Florida. 

3 things you need to know 

  • The IND vs WI T20I series currently stands at the scoreline of 2-1 
  • West Indies won the first two matches whereas Team India won the third T20I by seven wickets 
  • The fifth T20I match will also be played in Miami, Florida 

Wasim Jaffer predicts batting conditions ahead of the fourth IND vs WI T20I match 

Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer has predicted the batting conditions at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, and expects the pitch to be a great advantage for batsmen. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said that Samson and Gill must find their form in the fourth match by scoring big runs. Jaffer said: 

He (Samson) is due some runs. This is a high-scoring ground where the ball will come onto the bat and he will like batting here. Whether it's him or Shubman Gill or Jaiswal, if you're in poor form, you won't get a better pitch than this. So they need to make the most of it.

Team India bounces back after a losing dip

The Indian Cricket team were in a losing slump as they faced the West Indies cricket team. Led by Hardik Pandya, the squad failed to deliver up to expectations. Even IPL heroes like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill could not showcase their prowess and failed to capitalize, which led to some dissapointing moments. But the Men in Blue came back strong, with Suryakumar Yadav showcasing a power-packed performance in the third game that led team India to a victory.

The Indian cricket team has won the last five off the six matches they have played in Florida. The Hardik Pandya-led side will walk on the ground to continue the team's fabulous record and also level the five-match T20I series. 

