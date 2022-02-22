'They Showed Her On The Mega-screen': How Sachin Tendulkar Fought Back Tears On Last Match

The date of 16th November 2013 was the last time that cricket fans in India and around the world saw Sachin Tendulkar taking the field as he bid farewell to the international career. Sachin Tendulkar retirement from the sport came having spent over a decade playing cricket for the country. He played 200 Tests for India, finishing with over 33,000 international runs and 100 centuries. Recently Sachin Tendulkar revealed the emotions he was going through while playing the final game of his career.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals his emotion while watching his mom on the big screen

Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test was played in his hometown of Mumbai and scored 74 in his final innings. After Mohammad Shami picked up the final West Indies wicket, Tendulkar held the tears and touched the pitch to pay his respect. Another reason the final match of his career was special for Sachin Tendulkar was because his mother had come to watch him play for the first time in a cricket stadium. The Master Blaster revealed that he requested BCCI to agree to his ‘only request’.

While speaking to Graham Bensinger, Sachin Tendulkar said “When I was about to play my last match, I told the board… the BCCI, that these two games are going to be my last but my only request and my wish is that I play my last game in Mumbai so that my mother could come to the stadium and watch. So they graciously agreed to host the last game in Mumbai and that’s the only time she has seen me play live in 24 years.”

He further added, “It was unbelievable. I was batting. They showed her on that mega-screen and she wasn’t aware of it. And the whole stadium is watching her reaction. I was anyway emotional, and in those emotions, you need to stay focussed. That was an important over, the last six balls but what I saw on the mega-screen was equally important.”

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. Virat Kohli is believed to be the closest to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records, with 70 international hundreds to his name at present.