'They Took Heavy Roller': Rishabh Pant After India Slump To 78 All Out Against England

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has explained how England could bat easily as compared to the visitors after Kohli & Co's disappointing batting performance on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test match at Headingley, Leeds that saw them getting bundled out for just 78 runs on the board with only two batsmen reaching doubles figures.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has said that the hosts made use of the heavy roller as a result of which they got a much better surface to bat on.

England vs India: Rishabh Pant on Team India & England's contrasting batting performances

"Because they took a heavy roller the wicket was much more settled down and they batted nicely also. But, in the first innings, when we batted the wicket was slightly soft and they bowled in good areas," said Rishabh Pant after the end of the first day's play during a press conference posted by the BCCI on its official website.

Pant added that his team will learn from its mistaks and move on to next next innings. "But, we could have applied much better but you know as I said before that we are gonna learn from our mistakes and move on to the next innings," he stressed.

Watch the video of Pant's presser here:

Pant failed miserably with the bat in the Headingley Test match as he walked back to the pavilion for only two runs to his name. He was dismissed in the 30th over by Ollie Robinson. On the very first ball of that over, the tall pacer had bowled a back of the length delivery that angled away outside off stump after pitching. The southpaw attempted a needless shot which led to his downfall as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of his English counterpart Jos Buttler.

England vs India: Visitors disappoint on Day 1 of Headingley Test

Veteran pacer James Anderson made amends with the new ball in hand and was rewarded with three Indian top-order wickets within the first hour of play. The red-ball specialist dismissed opener KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over before breaching number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's defence and then having captain Virat Kohli caught behind.

Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were then involved in a 35-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Ollie Robinson for 18 at the stroke of lunch as India reeled at 56/4.

Things were no different for the Indian batsmen even after the lunch break as they failed to rediscover their rhythm and were eventually skittled for a paltry 78. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the visitors with 19.

England in reply are 120/0 and enjoyed a 42-run lead at stumps on Day 1.