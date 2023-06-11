'They Will Be Kicking Themselves': Shastri Lambasts Indian Duo For Poor Show In WTC Final

IND vs AUS: According to former India head coach Ravi Shastri, both skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be regretting their missed opportunities after displaying impressive batting performances on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

India began their chase of 444 runs at The Oval on Saturday and lost Shubman Gill for 18, despite a decent 41-run opening partnership with Rohit (43). The Indian captain and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) then added 51 runs for the second wicket. However, both batsmen, unfortunately, squandered their wickets.

Shastri lambasts Rohit & Pujara

Rohit Sharma fell prey to Nathan Lyon's bowling, getting trapped leg before wicket while attempting a sweep shot. Pujara, on the other hand, attempted to play an uppercut off Pat Cummins but ended up edging the ball to the wicketkeeper. In a post-match analysis on Star Sports, Shastri expressed disappointment in the experienced duo for letting the team down with their dismissals.

You know what's amazed me though is the way that the pitch has behaved. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be kicking themselves for playing the shots that they played. They were poor shots when they were batting beautifully. Very much a possibility. This game shows us strange things. It has to be a world record chase

Heading into Day 5, India resumed their innings at 164/3, requiring another 280 runs for a historic victory. However, Scott Boland struck early to take the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, putting more pressure on the Indians. Mitchell Starc then removed Rahane for 46, while Lyon trapped Shardul for a duck.

Australia eventually defeated India by 209 runs to win their maiden World Test Championship title. Australia were ahead in the game from Day 1 but India had managed to make a comeback on the penultimate day with Kohli and Rahane on strike. The target seemed achievable for the Rohit Sharma-led side going into the final day. However, Australia kept pushing and ultimately secured the prized wickets of Kohli and Rahane.

Travis Head was named the player of the match for smashing a brilliant century. He had forged a partnership with Steve Smith to help Australia post 469 runs. Australia then bowled India out for 296 runs and declared their second innings for 270/8, setting their opponents a target of a mammoth 444.

