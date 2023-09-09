'They Will Need Game Time': Ex-India Cricketer Puts The Final Nail On Kishan-Rahul Debate

The Indian cricket team selection committee, under the leadership of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, picked both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad as an option for the wicketkeeper batsmen. Ishan has the ability to play explosive cricket from the first ball whereas, Rahul knows how to build the innings and convert it into a big score. However, there is still a question mark about who will find its place in the playing during the team's first match against Australia on October 8.

3 things you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5 in Ahmedabad

Team India announced its 15-member squad for the CWC 2023 on September 5

Plenty of major players could not find their place in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup

Mohammad Kaif gives his verdict on the Rahul-Kishan debate

Speaking on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif stated that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are crucial for the Indian middle order. Rahul Dravid may want to see Rahul bat at number five due to his decent numbers. Kaif also reflected on Ishan's performance against Pakistan in the team's first Asia Cup 2023 match and believed that the young lefty batter played really well. He stated that there is plenty of competition in the team. Mohammad Kaif said:

Rahul Dravid will know that both (Rahul and Iyer) are the backbone of the Indian middle order and that they will need game time. Ishan played really well, and that's good because there's healthy competition in the team. However, if an in-form player sits out, then it's not a problem because Dravid will want to see Rahul bat at No.5. He has good numbers at No. 5, and you will want him and Iyer to get game time and have that form when they play the first World Cup game against Australia.

Will Team India successfully break the ten-year-old title drought?

The Indian cricket team last won an ICC title under the leadership of Indian legend MS Dhoni in the year 2013. Team India defeated England in the finals of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, since then, the Indian team could not win any ICC title, despite qualifying for 8 knockouts of ICC events in the last 10 years. The Indian team will be playing the 50-over World Cup at home after 12 years and will have the best chance to end their drought.