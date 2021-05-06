'Thinking Of My Indian Friends': Shane Warne Posts Heartful Note As India Fights COVID-19

As India is battling hard against the second wave of COVID-19, Australia's legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne has posted a heartful note for the people of India. Shane Warne took to his Twitter handle and shared that he has been thinking about his Indian friends as the nation is going through horrific times. Warne also expressed his sorrow and urged the people of India to look after themselves and their families. Shane Warne on his Twitter handle wrote:

Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time. Please be safe and look after yourself and your families, so sad what’s happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 6, 2021

The second wave of COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc in India. In fact, after the COVID-19 pandemic infiltrated the secure bio-bubble zone of the various franchises, BCCI along with the IPL Governing Council suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 till further notice. The decision of the Indian cricket board came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. However, the suspension of IPL 2021 midway increased the Australian contingent's worries as the government of Australia has imposed a total travel ban on India till May 15 and even said that there will no special privileges given even to their own citizens.

IPL-bound Australians en route to the Maldives, confirms Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and posted a statement where they confirmed Australian members' transportation from India and also thanked the BCCI for their quick actions. CA wrote, "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.

India's COVID-19 tally

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high on Thursday with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.