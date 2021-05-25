Third England-India Women's T20I Rescheduled To July 14 'for Broadcast Purposes'

As the Indian Women's cricket team is all set to fly to the United Kingdom for a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is, England Cricket Board has announced the change in the fixture. Now, the third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford. The third T20I will now be held on July 14 instead of July 15 due to broadcasting issues.

ECB on its official Twitter handle wrote, "For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July."

📆 DATE CHANGE 📆



For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July. pic.twitter.com/HHUenUIAuL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 25, 2021

Shafali Verma gets maiden Test, ODI call-up for England tour

The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on May 14 announced the Indian squad for the one-off Test match, ODI, and T20I series against England. Teenage sensation Shefali Verma has got her maiden call for the solitary test and ODI series slated to take place in England from June 16.

The 17-year-old batswoman from Rohtak has earned a lot of praise due to her aggressive style of batting and six-hitting ability. Shefali Verma since her debut has played 22 T20Is and has scored 617 runs, with three half-centuries at a jaw-dropping strike rate of almost 150. Without her explosive start as an opener in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India would not have made it to the final. Her performance had impressed everyone from Nasser Hussain to Ian Bishop tipping her as the 'next big thing' in women’s cricket. Veteran Mithali Raj will be captaining Team India in the Test and ODIs, while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining in the T20s.

Full squad of Indian Women's Cricket Team for England Tour

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(Image Credits: PTI)