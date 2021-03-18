Third Umpire Dismisses Surya Kumar Yadav: VVS Laxman Asks, 'How Can This Be Out?'

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England on Thursday. But Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan's catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire.

A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire's decision due to lack of conclusive proof. SKY was declared caught-out by the third umpire after he couldn't see any "conclusive evidence" whether Dawid Malan's low catch was clean or not. Cricketers, celebrities, Netizens and many more took to their social media to lash out at the third umpire's decision. "How can this be out?" VVS Laxman tweeted. "Violets are blue, so is Sky Dear @icc 'soft signal' why?" wrote Wasim Jaffer. READ | Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal: Sehwag, Vikrant Massey lash out at third umpire decision

Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India after being asked to bat. He debuted in the second T20I but did not bat in that match. He did not play in the third game.

See reactions

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

It’s the “soft signal” which is odd. Hard for off field umpire to overturn. ‘Let’s go upstairs cause I don’t have a clue but I’m guessing (soft signal) it’s out.’

Malan’s Twitter feed will be ugly- but he wouldn’t have known the ball hit the ground diving forward at pace https://t.co/hCwlFQKpIf — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 18, 2021

Unlucky Suryakumar Yadav poor decision by umpire onfield and 3rd umpire Hard luck SKY — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 18, 2021

Personally, and do bear in mind that as a bowler I thought everything was out, I think that was a stinking decision. — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 18, 2021

Always a good idea to give 3rd umpire real time replay of low catches along with the slow motions and zoomed-in replays. Just another perspective on the tricky low catches. #INDvENGt20 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 18, 2021

The fingers are not underneath that ball sir! ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜± #INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 18, 2021

That umpire must be a really different guy, his perspective is so different from everybody else’s. He saw something different from what all of us saw. He’s a Lone Ranger. Respect sir. Respect. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 18, 2021

Two problems -

1. Malan lifted his fingers.

2. Field umpire lifted his finger.#IndvEng — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 18, 2021

No conclusive evidence â˜¹ï¸ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 18, 2021

(With PTI inputs)