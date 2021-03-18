Last Updated:

Third Umpire Dismisses Surya Kumar Yadav: VVS Laxman Asks, 'How Can This Be Out?'

India scored 185 for 8 against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England is currently leading the 5-match series 2-1

VVS Laxman

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England on Thursday. But Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan's catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire.

A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire's decision due to lack of conclusive proof. SKY was declared caught-out by the third umpire after he couldn't see any "conclusive evidence" whether Dawid Malan's low catch was clean or not. Cricketers, celebrities, Netizens and many more took to their social media to lash out at the third umpire's decision. "How can this be out?" VVS Laxman tweeted. "Violets are blue, so is Sky Dear @icc 'soft signal' why?" wrote Wasim Jaffer.

Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India after being asked to bat. He debuted in the second T20I but did not bat in that match. He did not play in the third game.

(With PTI inputs)

 

