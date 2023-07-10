In the world of sports, there are athletes who consistently perform exceptionally well but unfortunately do not receive enough opportunities to represent their country. These athletes often display remarkable skills, dedication, and commitment to their respective sports, yet find themselves on the sidelines due to various reasons. Factors such as competition, politics, team dynamics, or selection biases can play a significant role in denying these deserving individuals the chance. Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu is one such player who did not get enough opportunities to play for India despite a good output.

Rayudu, who made his debut in 2013, retired from international cricket in 2019

Rayudu played for CSK in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League

He helped the side lift its record-equalling 5th IPL title in May this year

Who is to blame for Rayudu's premature retirement?

(Ambati Rayudu is disappointed after getting out in a match for India. Virat Kohli is in the background / Image: BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu was part of the Indian team prior to the Cricket World Cup 2019 but was not selected to play in the marquee competition at the last moment. This caused Rayudu to announce a premature retirement from international cricket. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was given a go-ahead by the selection committee, probably on the insistence of the then captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri.

At the time of squad selection, former BCCI selector MSK Prasad had said that Shankar was a "three-dimensional" player, who could contribute in fielding, batting, and bowling and hence he was picked for the World Cup. Rayudu, who was expecting to get selected for the World Cup squad, had then taken a jibe at the decision saying that he would buy 3D glasses to watch the ICC tournament. Meanwhile, Shankar did not have a good World Cup and was ruled out early due to an injury.

This decision by th then-selection committee kickstarted a storm in the Indian cricketing circles and it has refused to die down even several years after his retirement. Virat and Ravi Shastri might have played an influential role in the non-selection as they wanted an all-rounder in the team. Rayudu also did not perform well in the last series against Australia, which might have tilted the odds in favour of Shankar. However, history has proven that the decision was a wrong one in hindsight.

Was Rayudu unfairly treated by his peers?

Despite not getting regular chances, Rayudu boasts an impressive average of 47 in One-Day Internationals. He has played 55 ODIs for the country and has scored 1694 runs, including three centuries and 10 fifties. Rayudu's batting average in the 50-over format for India is still better than some of the other senior players. Rohit Sharma averages 48.64 while KL Rahul averages 45.14 in the 50-over format. Shankar, who was chosen in place of Rayudu, has an average of 31 in ODI cricket.

Despite facing some setbacks and controversies throughout his career, Rayudu's determination and passion for the game have helped him overcome challenges. His consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have further solidified his reputation as a dependable run-scorer. Rayudu's contributions to Indian cricket have made him a respected figure in the cricketing fraternity, and his presence on the field continues to excite fans around the world.

