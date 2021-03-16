This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Only Batsman To Score 'century Of Centuries'

On March 16, 2012, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar reached a historic milestone and smashed his 100th international hundred against Bangladesh. In the Asia Cup at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar ended his one-year century draught and became the only batsman on the planet to score 100 international centuries.

However, Sachin's century of centuries went in vain, as Bangladesh defeated India in the match by 5 wickets. Sachin reached the milestone with a clipped single to the square leg in the over of spinner Shakib Al Hassan. In the match, Sachin scored a total of 114 runs off 147 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and 1 six. Sachin was later outfoxed by a slower ball of Mashrafe Mortaza. Sachin's century at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium was his 49th ODI hundred and also it was his first against Bangladesh.

The 100th international century was not easy to achieve for the 'Little Master' as he had to wait almost a year to reach the milestone. Sachin was dismissed twice in the 90s after scoring his 99th century against South Africa in March 2011.

After achieving the milestone, Sachin did not celebrate much. On this Sachin had said that he can’t think of anything at this stage, it has been a tough phase for him. He started off the season well but was luckless. It does not matter how many hundreds you score, you still have to grind it out.

'Impossible for anyone to break this record'

After Sachin reached the historic milestone, he was praised by the cricket fraternity all around the world. Rahul Dravid compared Sachin's record of a century of centuries with Don Bradman's average of 99.94. Dravid also said that it will be almost impossible for anyone to break this record of Sachin.

Former West Indies batsman Viv Richards also compared Sachin to Sir Don Bradman. Sir Viv Richards said that Sachin's century was a testimony to his self-belief and his unwavering focus.

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Congrats to Sachin on reaching his 100th international 100-just awesome buddy. Please press no retirement Q'S and let Sachin enjoy the moment."

Congrats to Sachin on reaching his 100th international 100-just awesome buddy

Please press no retirement Q'S and let Sachin enjoy the moment — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 17, 2012

Sachin's batting partner Virender Sehwag also hailed his effort and wrote this on his Twitter handle: