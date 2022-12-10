This Elite List Of Double-hundred Getters For India Features One IPL Team Prominently

Ishan Kishan got all of Team India fans buzzing on December 10 after he smacked an outstanding double hundred against Bangladesh to help his side register a massive 227-run victory against Bangladesh. The 24-year-old made the most of his opportunity as he got to this historic milestone in just 126 deliveries, thereby beating Chris Gayle's record of scoring a double hundred in 138 balls.

With Kishan becoming the latest batsman to score a double hundred, here is a look at all the Indian batsmen who have got to this milestone and the IPL franchises they have represented. Four Indians have smashed a double hundred in ODIs and three of them have played for one franchise. Moreover, one Indian has scored more than one double hundred.

India's double centurions in ODIs

Third India vs Bangladesh ODI witnessed history as Ishan Kishan became only the ninth batsman in history to register a double hundred. His score of 210 places him sixth on the list of highest scorers in ODI cricket history and makes him only the fourth Indian batsman to register a double hundred. The other Indians to have smacked a double hundred are mentioned below along with the IPL franchises they have represented:

Sr No. Batsman Score IPL franchise 1 Sachin Tendulkar 200* (147) Mumbai Indians 2 Virender Sehwag 219 (149) Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab 3 Rohit Sharma (1) 209 (158) Mumbai Indians 4 Rohit Sharma (2) 264 (153) Mumbai Indians 5 Rohit Sharma (3) 208* (153) Mumbai Indians 6 Ishan Kishan 210 (131) Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan believes he could have scored 300

It is not often that a player expresses regret after having achieved a historic milestone but that is the mindset of Ishan Kishan who wants to do the best he can for the Indian team. While speaking in his post-inning interview, the 24-year-old seemed to express regret about the way he got out and the fact that he was not able to push for a triple hundred.

"The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear - if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I'm blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out - 15 overs were left. Could've scored 300 also. Batting with Virat bhai, he has such a good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first." said Kishan.