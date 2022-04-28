'This Is A Real Privilege': Ben Stokes Succeeds Joe Root As England Men’s Test Captain

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named as the new Test skipper of the England men’s cricket team, ECB announced. Stokes will succeed former skipper Joe Root, who stepped down from the captaincy role after leading the Test team for five years. Meanwhile, Stokes has now become the 81st captain of the England Test team, after his appointment was approved by the ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer, following the recommendation put forward by Rob Key, who serves as the Managing Director of the England Men’s Cricket.

Following his appointment as the Test skipper, Ben Stokes said, “I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer. I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.” The newly-appointed skipper will speak to the media outlets in Durham next week.

Meanwhile, Rob Key also explained why Stokes was choosen as the next leader of the England Men's Test side.

“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity,” Key said.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison also commented on Stokes' appointment.

"I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt. He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team,” Harrison commented.

Stokes succeeds Root as England Men’s Test Captain

It is pertinent to mention that Joe Root was regarded as one of the most successful Test captain of England, as he returned with 27 wins while leading the team in 64 matches with a win percentage of 42.18. He led the team from 2017 to 2022, after former skipper Alastair Cook announced his retirement from international cricket. Meanwhile, Stokes has already led the England Test team in one Test match in 2020, which ended in a loss.

England suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 earlier this year. Root received heavy criticism for his captaincy following the Ashes loss and Stokes was touted as his successor. However, Stokes will now lead the Team for the first time as the full-time captain with a renewed approach and will look to change the fortune of the team which is running low on morale. Stokes has hit 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89 while also taking 174 wickets with the ball.

