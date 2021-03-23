'This Is For My Dad': Krunal Pandya Breaks Down During Interview After Remarkable Fifty

Krunal Pandya had a dream start to his ODI career as he registered his maiden half-century in the first One Day International between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. While he scored a 26-ball 50 in his very first appearance in the 50-overs format, he just could not hide his emotions after the first innings as he hugged his younger brother Hardik Pandya and cried.

Things did not end there as elder Pandya broke down during the mid-innings interview.

Krunal Pandya weeps inconsolably during the mid-innings interview

It so happened that after the conclusion of the Indian innings, cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Murali Kartik interviewed the southpaw during the mid-innings break and that is when he broke down.

"This one for, it was for my dad actually. Yeah! It was an emotional moment (after taking a pause) Sorry", said an emotional Krunal Pandya who was left speechless and in tears as he remembered his late father Himanshu Pandya who had passed away in January this year due to cardiac arrest. READ | Krunal Pandya breaks down after notching up fastest ODI fifty on debut, Hardik consoles

Krunal Pandya shines on debut

Coming back to cricketing action, the middle-order batsman made his bat do the talking at a stage when it seemed that India would not be able to post a challenging total after losing half their side for 204 in the 41st over. Krunal and Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.

Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.1. His impactful knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.