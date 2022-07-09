'This Is For Our Future': Sangakkara Backs Protests Demanding Rajapaksa's Resignation

Soon after former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya took to his official social media account and urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, some of his fellow teammates have also come out in support of the protests. Legendary Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara believes that the protests are taking place for the good of the future, an idea that his former teammate Mahela Jayawardene concurs with.

Kumar Sangakkara expresses support for Sri Lanka protests

Kumar Sangakkara took to his official Twitter account on July 9 to post a video of the Sri Lankan protests to express support for it, a post that his erstwhile teammate Mahela Jayawardene retweeted. Sangakkara's remarks on social media come shortly after Sanath Jayasuriya posted demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, stating that the writing was on the wall. While sharing the video, Sangakkara captioned the post, "This is for our future."

This is for our future. pic.twitter.com/pSMmo4o81Q — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 9, 2022

In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today! https://t.co/yXyCAu2Kht — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 9, 2022

Ialways stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation. #Gohomegota#අරගලයටජය pic.twitter.com/q7AtqLObyn — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 9, 2022

Sri Lanka protests: Protestors storm into Rajapaksa's residence

Dramatic visuals from outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence on Saturday depicted a sea of protestors storming into the compound of his official residence, tearing down security cordons placed by police, taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.

CNN cited security officials as saying that Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not at the site and has been moved elsewhere. In a bid to stop the protestors, Police fired shots into the air. At least 31 people, including two police officers, have been injured in the protests and are undergoing treatment, according to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL). CNN report further added that two of the injured are in critical condition.

In the aftermath of these massive protests, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders' meeting to discuss the current situation and to reach a swift resolution. The Prime Minister has also requested the Speaker to summon Parliament.

Lankan local publication Daily Mirror reported that several gunshots were heard being fired in the air and police unsuccessfully used tear gas to ward off protestors who surrounded the presidential residence. Protestors have entered the President's House, tweeted the Daily Mirror.

And that is not it, as Sri Lanka's police have also imposed a curfew in several police divisions in Western Province with effect from 9 PM Local time on Friday until further notice. The news comes ahead of a planned protest to demand the resignation of the President later on Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)