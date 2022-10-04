'This Is Heartening To See': PM Modi Shares Video Of Cricket Game With Sanskrit Commentary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media handle on Tuesday to express his delight after he saw a cricket game featuring Sanskrit commentary. While the match was not competitive, PM Modi was happy to see that the language is being promoted by many people in India.

PM Modi happy to see Sanskrit being promoted

Taking to his official Twitter handle on October 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-posted a video of a few people playing cricket in the streets with Sanskrit commentary in the background. Speaking of the people promoting the language, he wrote, "This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort." The original video has gained massive traction as it has gained over 3,000 retweets and over 17.5k likes.

This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort.



During one of the #MannKiBaat programmes last year I had shared a similar effort in Kashi. Sharing that as well. https://t.co/bEmz0u4XvO https://t.co/A2ZdclTTR7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022

PM Modi then went on to explain how he had shared a similar effort during one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes last year. At the time, the Prime Minister had said, "I have a thought: Why not have good commentaries of different sports and, especially Indian sports, in more and more languages, we must think about encouraging it. I would urge the sports ministry and private institutional partners to think about this."

"If you want energy, excitement, suspense all at once, then you should listen to sports commentary," he added. "We have seen that games which have good and vibrant commentaries gain popularity very fast. Here too, we have many Indian sports, where commentary culture has not started yet due to which they are in a state of near extinction."