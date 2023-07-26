'This is not acceptable': Netizens criticise Dream11 after Team India's ODI jersey unveil

Ahead of the start of the India vs West Indies ODI series, the new look of India's ODI jersey has been unveiled. What's different about the outfit is the name of the title sponsor that is written in bold in front. Earlier in the month BCCI announced Dream 11 as the lead sponsor of Team India. It has replaced BYJU's from ever-classy blue T-shirt.

3 things you need to know

IND vs WI ODI series is scheduled to begin from July 27, 2023

India won the Test series 1-0

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest run-getter (266) in Test series

Team India unveil new ODI jersey with Dream11 written in front

As Dream11 has made it to the front, a spree of reactions has started to fill the social media space. While Adidas has given a refined look to India's jersey, the Dream11 logo has seemingly not gone down well among netizens. The reactions that are pouring in are not reflective of a favorable review of the jersey.

Netizens criticize Dream11 written on Team India's ODI jersey

The micro-blogging platform Twitter is trending with Dream. The fatc that Dream11 is written bigger in size than India has become a subject of criticism and derision. Here are few of the many reactions.

Team Dream11 sponsored by India pic.twitter.com/hNGOKNw90d — Apoorv Sood (@Trendulkar) July 26, 2023

Jersey looks pretty solid even with that Dream11 logo.



I wish they used some other colour logo in the Test jersey too. https://t.co/gXhhPSQSZy — Jaanvi🏏 (@that_shutterbug) July 26, 2023

Gill in ODI Jersey.



Dream11 is portrayed in white color, why is it red in "white jersey"? Could it be in blue or smaller fonts, maybe just a small logo? pic.twitter.com/jTNEj23DFU — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 26, 2023

Dream 11 chose white colour for their name on ODI jersey. Would be nice if they do the same for our test jersey. https://t.co/QxNWNSoGMx — Devangi Joshi (@Devangi_J) July 26, 2023

This is not acceptable @BCCI @jay dream 11 logo is bigger than"India" name ! What are you trying to portray? Is a sponsor is bigger than the name of our country? pic.twitter.com/cHXZwxZuWJ — Supriyo Roy (@imroy_14) July 26, 2023

What is your take on Team India's ODI jersey. Do you think it is an ideal jersey? Let us know in the comments section.