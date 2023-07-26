Last Updated:

'This Is Not Acceptable': Netizens Criticise Dream11 After Team India's ODI Jersey Unveil

Take a look at Team India's new jersey on which Dream11 is written in front. Fans are criticising the lead sponsor for taking too much space on the outfit.

Prateek Arya
'This is not acceptable': Netizens criticise Dream11 after Team India's ODI jersey unveil

Shubman Gill wearing new ODI jersey (Image: BCCI/twitter)


Ahead of the start of the India vs West Indies ODI series, the new look of India's ODI jersey has been unveiled. What's different about the outfit is the name of the title sponsor that is written in bold in front. Earlier in the month BCCI announced Dream 11 as the lead sponsor of Team India. It has replaced BYJU's from ever-classy blue T-shirt.

3 things you need to know 

  • IND vs WI ODI series is scheduled to begin from July 27, 2023
  • India won the Test series 1-0
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest run-getter (266) in Test series 

Team India unveil new ODI jersey with Dream11 written in front

As Dream11 has made it to the front, a spree of reactions has started to fill the social media space. While Adidas has given a refined look to India's jersey, the Dream11 logo has seemingly not gone down well among netizens. The reactions that are pouring in are not reflective of a favorable review of the jersey.

Netizens criticize Dream11 written on Team India's ODI jersey

The micro-blogging platform Twitter is trending with Dream. The fatc that Dream11 is written bigger in size than India has become a subject of criticism and derision. Here are few of the many reactions.

What is your take on Team India's ODI jersey. Do you think it is an ideal jersey? Let us know in the comments section.

