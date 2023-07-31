'This is totally immature & unprofessional': Netizens fume over MS Dhoni's privacy breach

MS Dhoni has a cult following in India, hence, anything he does or happens with him becomes a national affair. While millions celebrate if something goes favourable in their life. But if anything does not present a positive picture, then the same enthusiasts showcase a different side and fume over the subject. This time, the case is apparently of a breach of his privacy, and fans have dropped in some searing reactions.

MS Dhoni was filmed while travelling in a flight

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has lately been on a spree of travelling. In the last fortnight, fans have witnessed Dhoni driving not once but twice in the streets of Ranchi. Moreover, during that time, he evidently even boarded a flight. You may have seen Dhoni, behind the wheels of his vintage collection, but while he was taking the aerial route and was in a state of sleep, a flight attendant captured him and thus became the intake of criticism.

Fans vocal over Dhoni's "invasion of privacy"

The fans on Twitter have been quite vocal on the matter. While many are criticising the individual for making the video, few are also there who do not see anything wrong in capturing MS Dhoni without his permission. Take a look at a few of the many reactions.

MS Dhoni ka video unki permission ke bina bana rhe ho yaar flight mein. Thoda toh privacy ki respect kar lo.



And Koi normal passenger bhi nahi, an operating cabin crew is doing it.



This is totally immature and unprofessional at every level.



Fan moments looks good when you… — APPURV GUPTA (@appurv_gupta) July 29, 2023

Guys we can take things lightly , he is in a public place not his home, invading privacy ka ra*di rona band karo — Manishhh (@Manishkumarsah1) July 30, 2023

Sack the employee for breaching someone's privacy @IndiGo6E — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 29, 2023

Why invasion to privacy....

She is a fan and like every other dhoni fan she is capturing her fan moment. Kaunsa Dhoni ka mms bana liya hai jo invasion to privacy bol rahe ho.... — Vkram Jain (@rockyrock78) July 30, 2023

I understand the fan moment & it's cute !! But if this vdo was made by a male for a woman celebrity / actress ..he would have been termed as molester, pervert or even potential rapist ..may be by now suspended !!

Just how our society reacts to men in such cases

#MSDhoni𓃵 — Marja_Galib (@MarjaGalib) July 31, 2023

While the netizens seem to have diverse reactions to the issue, does the viral clip come under the invasion of privacy? Or is it just a fan moment? What is your opinion? Let us know in the comments section.