'This Is Totally Immature & Unprofessional': Netizens Fume Over MS Dhoni's Privacy Breach

MS Dhoni was recently caught napping, not on the field but on a flight. While the poster of the video sees it as "cutest" moment, fans have a different view.

Prateek Arya
'This is totally immature & unprofessional': Netizens fume over MS Dhoni's privacy breach

MS Dhoni during a flight journey (Image: @ChakriDhoni17)


MS Dhoni has a cult following in India, hence, anything he does or happens with him becomes a national affair. While millions celebrate if something goes favourable in their life. But if anything does not present a positive picture, then the same enthusiasts showcase a different side and fume over the subject. This time, the case is apparently of a breach of his privacy, and fans have dropped in some searing reactions.

3 things you need to know

  • MS Dhoni is arguably one of Team India's most successful captain
  • Dhoni is the only captain to have won 3 different ICC trophies
  • MS Dhoni has 5 IPL titles as well

MS Dhoni was filmed while travelling in a flight

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has lately been on a spree of travelling. In the last fortnight, fans have witnessed Dhoni driving not once but twice in the streets of Ranchi. Moreover, during that time, he evidently even boarded a flight. You may have seen Dhoni, behind the wheels of his vintage collection, but while he was taking the aerial route and was in a state of sleep, a flight attendant captured him and thus became the intake of criticism.

Fans vocal over Dhoni's "invasion of privacy"

The fans on Twitter have been quite vocal on the matter. While many are criticising the individual for making the video, few are also there who do not see anything wrong in capturing MS Dhoni without his permission. Take a look at a few of the many reactions.

While the netizens seem to have diverse reactions to the issue, does the viral clip come under the invasion of privacy? Or is it just a fan moment? What is your opinion? Let us know in the comments section.

