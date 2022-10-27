This Is How Union Min Giriraj Singh Trolled Pakistan After WC Embarrassment Vs Zimbabwe

Pakistan has faced back-to-back defeats in T20 World Cup 2022 - first against India and now against Zimbabwe. Babar Azam and co. were defected by 1 run which takes Zimbabwe to third position in Group 2 points table.

Following Pakistan's humiliation, social media was flooded with memes and trolls. Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh also took the opportunity to take a dig at Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Singh, taking on Pakistan, said, "boys pled bell".

boys pled bell — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 27, 2022

This line was frequently used by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and later became the subject of trolls.

Prior to the match, many Zimbabwe cricket fans called for revenge on Pakistan for allegedly sending a "fake Mr. Bean" to their country in 2016. Tweeting the image of Fake Mr Bean, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said, "Zimbabwe beat Pakistan And do not call this an upset. It'd be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who've played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated."

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan 🙌🏽

And do not call this an upset. It'd be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who've played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated 😛 #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RDxKasz05p — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2022

"It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours," former legspinner Amit Mishra said.

It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours. 😅 #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/inXGErwqpl — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that his team's performance was very disappointing. He stated that they were not up to the mark in batting. "When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately, Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into a pressure situation," he said.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said that the win was special. "I thought after our batting performance, we thought we were maybe 20-25 short, but I thought our seamers hit their straps early on," he said.

Chasing a score of 130 runs, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run. Sikandar Raza was the player of the match for taking three wickets in his four-over spell.