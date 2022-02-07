'This Isn't What We've Seen Before': Aakash Chopra Shocked By Kohli's 4-ball Innings Vs WI

India made a winning start to the three-match ODI series campaign by winning the 1st ODI on Sunday, February 6. The cricket match which was played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad saw India come out victorious by 6 wickets to take 1-0 lea din the series. Rohit Sharma who made his debut as ODI skipper led the team from the front with the bat, however the same cannot be said of former skipper Virat Kohli who once again suffered a failure with the bat.

Aakash Chopra questions Virat Kohli's innings

Aakash Chopra was surprised by Virat Kohli's approach during the innings which lasted for just 4 balls. Looking at Virat Kohli 2021 stats the former skipper is yet to score a ton and have been finding it difficult to score runs. Chopra in his video said ' Virat Kohli is a process-driven person. He is a product of a process and disciplined on how to play the innings. Even in South Africa series discussions were there of him not being the same player which was absolutely fine but he was scoring early runs. When you look at his innings on the Ahmedabad pitch, it was a bizarre and strange kind of knock which tells you that something is not right with his mindset".

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli breaks Sachi Tendulkar's record

India completed their 1000th ODI game with a win despite Virat Kohli failing to score runs with the bat. Kohli scored just eight runs but he ended up joining cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar in a huge milestone in India.Kohli became only the second-ever Indian cricketer to score 5000 runs within the country.

The only other Indian batter to achieve the feat was Sachin Tendulkar as he scored 6971 runs in India at an average of 48.11. Kohli has gotten to 5002 runs but his average is stunning at 60.25. Other international cricketers to have scored over 5000 runs in their respective home countries include Jacques Kallis who amassed 5186 runs at an average of 45.89 in South Africa and Ricky Ponting who scored 5521 at an average of 39.71 in Australia.