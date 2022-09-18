'This One's For You': Team India Present All-new Jersey Ahead Of T20 World Cup; See Pic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a new jersey of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The all-new jersey will be donned by Men in Blue during their upcoming clashes with Australia and South Africa.

In the poster, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Thakur and Shafali Varma can be seen donning the jersey which has a lighter shade as compared to the earlier one.

New jersey of Team India

"To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all-new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom," BCCI tweeted.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next month, India has six home games against Australia and South Africa. "In these six games, we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. It is all about going out and trying to find ways of exploring ourselves but there is no limit to trying new things. You can extend yourself in so many directions to achieve so many things for the team," Rohit Sharma said ahead of the series opener against Australia.

Virat Kohli, who has swung back to form, went out of his comfort zone during the Asia Cup and played a rare sweep shot and Rohit wants even the bowlers to push their limits.

"We will keep encouraging people to be more expressive. For example, someone who doesn't play a reverse sweep, can he play that and see if he can do it right. Someone can hit down the ground, things you are not comfortable doing, you do that and see what happens. When you go into the World Cup you should have all these answers. For bowlers, they can try opening the spell with a yorker or a bouncer," said the skipper.

For the T20 world cup, the BCCI has announced a strong side with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returning to the mix. While the team will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has been added to the squad as a replacement. Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and Deepak Hooda will be the other spin bowling options for India.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.