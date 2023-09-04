Quick links:
Ishan Kishan missed a sitter (Image: Disney+Hotstar)
India take on Nepal in their second Asia Cup fixture at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at Kandy. The first match against Pakistan got washed out due to rain as both teams shared one point each. After winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first against Nepal.
India's fielding has been very sloppy from the start of the match as players like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, known for their strong fielding skills, dropped two sitters. Ishan Kishan too joined the bandwagon as he missed a regulation catch in the 5th over.
Mohammed Shami bowled a short one and the Nepali batsman Kushal Bhurtel had a definite under edge as the ball carried to Ishan Kishan. Kishan decided to go for a fancy reverse take and in the proceedings failed to collect the ball and it went for a boundary.
Also Read: India vs Nepal live score, Asia Cup 2023 updates
Even the commentators were stunned to witness the sloppiness on the pitch. Alan Wilkins said, "Another catch, just keep an eye on it. Yeah it was another catch." Another commentator said, "This should be taken."
We are ready for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/rpMnnzMD2G— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 4, 2023
Iyer and Kohli dropped a catch 🤧🤧— Rσყαɭ Ɗ Ơ Ɲ ᴹᴵ ⚔️ ♡ (@itz_don_) September 4, 2023
Fitness freak brooo🙃 yo yo test 17.2 brooo🤧 pic.twitter.com/YDRcBchRmq
The incident triggered social media which had a go at the Mumbai Indian keeper.
Regulation catch dropped by Ishan Kishan. But nobody will complain because its MI lobby.— SSA (@WDeekz) September 4, 2023
Is this kind of keeping need in WC?
Need sanju samson who is at his best in keeping and batting.#IshanKishan #Ishan #SanjuSamson #INDvNEP #IndvsNepal #AsiaCup2023 #asia pic.twitter.com/1ZQdSKMWXT
What’s with the catches today? 🫤 #AsiaCup #IndvNep— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2023
Aiyer drops a sitter, Kohli drops a lollypop and ishan kishan thinks he is MSD already trying a one hand catch and drops a straightforward! So India thinks Nepal is a straight pass in to super 4 #NEPvIND #AsiaCup2023— Divyesh (@chotagabbar) September 4, 2023
ALSO READ | 'Catch dropping is becoming a habit for Kohli': Virat Kohli slammed after dropping sitter