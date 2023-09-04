Last Updated:

India Goes On Catch-dropping Spree, Virat-Ishan-Iyer Drop Three Catches In First 5 Overs

India's fielding has been very sloppy from the start of the match and Ishan Kishan too joined the bandwagon as he missed a regulation catch against Nepal.

Anirban Sarkar
'This should be taken': Ishan Kishan's horrendous drop leaves commentators stunned- WATCH

Ishan Kishan missed a sitter (Image: Disney+Hotstar)


India take on Nepal in their second Asia Cup fixture at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at Kandy. The first match against Pakistan got washed out due to rain as both teams shared one point each. After winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first against Nepal.

3 things you need to know

  • This is India's first-ever encounter against Nepal
  • The first match against Pakistan was washed out
  • A win in this match would allow India to qualify for the Super 4's

Ishan Kishan dropped a sitter behind the wicket against Nepal

India's fielding has been very sloppy from the start of the match as players like Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, known for their strong fielding skills, dropped two sitters. Ishan Kishan too joined the bandwagon as he missed a regulation catch in the 5th over.

Mohammed Shami bowled a short one and the Nepali batsman Kushal Bhurtel had a definite under edge as the ball carried to Ishan Kishan. Kishan decided to go for a fancy reverse take and in the proceedings failed to collect the ball and it went for a boundary.

Even the commentators were stunned to witness the sloppiness on the pitch. Alan Wilkins said, "Another catch, just keep an eye on it. Yeah it was another catch." Another commentator said, "This should be taken."

Social media exploded with various reactions

The incident triggered social media which had a go at the Mumbai Indian keeper.

