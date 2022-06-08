'This Too Must Come To An End': Mithali Raj's Full Statement As She Announces Retirement

Veteran India Women's cricketer Mitali Raj on Wednesday called time on her Team India career as she begins the second innings of her life. Mithali Raj played 23 years of international cricket, during which she broke numerous records. The right-handed batter finished her cricketing career as the No.7 ranked batter in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Mithali Raj retirement: Veteran cricketer issues statement

Taking to Twitter, Mithali Raj released a statement which read, "I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear India blues and representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket. Each time i stepped on the field i gave my very best with the intent to make India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tri colour".

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

The statement further read, "I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright. I would like to thank BCCI and Jay Shah for all the support i have received first as a player and then as the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team. It was an honour to have led the country for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian Women's cricket as well. This journey may have ended but another one beckons and i'd love to stay involved in the game i love and contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and world over. Special mention to the fans for all your love and support."

Mithali Raj stats

Mithali Raj's final appearance in Team India colours came during the 50-over World Cup earlier this year, in a game against South Africa, which India lost by three wickets to be knocked out of the tournament. Speaking about Mithali Raj's stats, the veteran cricketer ends her international career with 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches played, at an average of 50.68.

In the T20I format, Raj has scored 2364 runs in 89 T20I matches. In the longest format of the game, Mithali Raj donned the Indian white jersey in 12 matches and scored 699 runs, which includes a century and four half-centuries.