'This Tweet Is 3 Yrs Ago': SL Skipper Karunaratne Unknowingly Reacts To Bhogle's Old Post

Dimuth Karunaratne was arguably the standout batter for Sri Lanka in their recent two-match Test series against India. The southpaw got scores of 28 and 27 in the opening Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali as the Lankans lost the game by an innings and 222 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a century and picked nine wickets in the game, broke the backbone of the visiting team.

In the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karunaratne didn’t make the best of starts. In the first innings, it was pacer Mohammed Shami, who rattled his woodwork. But in the second innings, Karunaratne gave an account of his stupendous skills with the bat in hand.

While the Lankans were chasing 447 runs to win the Day-Night Test, Karunaratne scored a century. The southpaw made 107 runs off 174 balls with 15 fours before Jasprit Bumrah castled him. He also shared a 97-run stand with Kusal Mendis for the second wicket.

After the knock, Karunaratne thanked journalist Harsha Bhogle for congratulating him. But Bhogle’s tweet was from August 2019. “A fourth innings hundred is special. And it has come from a very fine player. #DimuthKarunaratne,” Bhogle had tweeted.

Realising that, Karunaratne tweeted again, "just realised this tweet is 3 years ago; anyway @bhogleharsha, that was a Good Prediction." As a reply to it, Bhogle said in a tweet, "but the sentiment was the same! Wish you many more. Hope you carry happy memories of the crowd in Bengaluru applauding you."

A fourth innings hundred is special. And it has come from a very fine player. #DimuthKarunaratne. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2019

Just realized this tweet is 3 years ago 😂anyway @bhogleharsha that was a Good Prediction👌👌 — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) March 16, 2022

But the sentiment was the same! Wish you many more. Hope you carry happy memories of the crowd in Bengaluru applauding you. https://t.co/dvSGexyle8 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2022

The tweet from Bhogle was from Sri Lanka’s 2019 home Test against New Zealand in Galle. The Lankans won the game by six wickets after being asked to chase 268. Karunaratne had scored 122 runs off 243 balls with the help of six fours and one six.

He also won the Player of the Match award for his stupendous knock. In the first innings of the game, Karunaratne scored 39 runs from 73 balls with four fours. Ajaz Patel trapped him plumb in front to cut short his stay in the middle.

Dimuth Karunaratne has been an effective player for the Lankans since he made his Test debut way back in 2012. In 76 Tests, he has scored 5620 runs at an average of 39.57 and a strike rate of 50.12 with 14 tons and 27 half-centuries to show for his efforts.

The left-handed batter also has a double ton to his name that he scored against Bangladesh last year in Pallekele.

Image: AP/ Instagram/ Harsha Bhogle