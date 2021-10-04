This Video Of Sachin Tendulkar Smashing Imran Khan & Pakistan In A World Cup Is Timeless

As India and Pakistan prepare to face each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24, a throwback to an excellent encounter that took place in 1992 at the Sydney Cricket Ground has gone viral.

India was facing Pakistan in the 1992 Benson & Hedges World Cup when an 18-year old Sachin Tendulkar ran riot against the Pakistani bowlers, which included a fierce attack of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram.

World Cup 1992: Sachin Tendulkar smashes Pakistani bowlers

While an India vs Pakistan match is a treat on any given day of a week, the World Cup 1992 contest was more than that. Nine years after India won their maiden World Cup, the Men in Blue were facing their arch-rivals for the first time on the grandest stage. Having won the toss, India chose to bat first.

Even though India lost opener Kris Srikkanth early, Ajay Jadeja and captain Mohammad Azharuddin steadied the ship. The duo were involved in a 61-run partnership for the second wicket before both Jadeja and Azharuddin were dismissed in quick succession. The onus then fell on the young shoulders of 18-year old Sachin Tendulkar to deliver.

The master blaster scored a quick 54 runs off just 62 deliveries, an innings that also helped him win the man of the match award. At 18-years of age, for any batsman to score a half-century at a World Cup is a major achievement, but to accomplish this feat against the mighty fast bowling attack of Pakistan was a moment to cherish. The Indian batsmen spared no bowlers as Pakistan's pick of the bowlers was Mushtaq Ahmed, who also finished with figures of 3/59 in his 10 overs.

In reply, Pakistan suffered a significant blow early in the match as they lost key wickets of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Zahid Fazal inside the first six overs. Aamer Sohail and veteran Javed Miandad then made meaningful contributions of 62 and 40 runs respectively. But as soon as Tendulkar picked up the wicket of danger man Sohail, it triggered a collapse of the Pakistan batting order. India eventually went on to win the match by 43 runs to record their first of seven wins against Pakistan. Although three decades have passed, Pakistan have still not managed to beat India in a World Cup match.