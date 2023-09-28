'This Was A Recipe For Disaster': Ex-Pakistan Captain Blasts PCB Over Naseem Shah's Injury

The Pakistan cricket team under the leadership of Babar Azam had arrived in India with a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Pakistani team is scheduled to play New Zealand in an ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Hyderabad on September 29. However, ahead of the tournament, the team suffered a major blow as they lost one of their major pacers Naseem Shah due to a shoulder injury.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan was knocked out from the Super 4s stage of the 2023 Asia Cup

Shah sustained a niggle in the Asia Cup 2023 clash against India and later was ruled out of the tournament

PCB has named Hassan Ali as the replacement for Naseem Shah

Moin Khan tears into PCB over mishandling of Naseem Shah's injury

Former Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for not taking care of Naseem Shah's injury and overusing the right-arm pacer. Khan further alleged that the Pakistan cricket team's medical panel did not take Naseem's injury seriously. Moin said while speaking to Cricket Pakistan:

Naseem's injury is a disaster of Pakistan's team medical panel and physiotherapist. Because he has been constantly complaining that he is having problem since three to four months yet they were continuously playing him. A player would always wish to not get dropped but when he is telling you about his injury, you have to take it very seriously. The medical panel didn't take it seriously. This was a recipe for disaster.

Pakistan management to find a lot of answers ahead of the CWC 2023

Pakistan's disappointing exit from the Asia Cup has left a lot of questions for them to answer before they begin their campaign in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. Skipper Babar Azam has struggled to score runs against quality teams and also fails to rotate the strike in front of spinners. Pakistan's fielding is also a major concern for the team as they dropped a lot of 'sitters' during the 2023 Asia Cup and also gave away extra runs to batsmen due to overthrows.

The Pakistan cricket team qualified for the semifinals of the 2011 ODI World Cup, however, the team's journey in the 2023 edition of the tournament will not be easy.