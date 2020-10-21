This Wasn't A Season We Expected, But Keep Supporting Chennai: Dwayne Bravo

Ruled out of the remainder of IPL with a groin injury, Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has implored the beleaguered outfit's fans to keep supporting it in what has turned out to be a forgettable season. The 37-year-old's pullout came as a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs.

"It's sad news, it's sad to be leaving my team Chennai. To all our Chennai fans, I want you all to keep encouraging the team, keep supporting, all the true die-hard Chennai fans," Bravo said in a video message uploaded by the franchise on its Twitter handle.

"This wasn't a season we expected or our fans wanted, but we gave it our best. Sometimes, despite giving our best, the results don't show."

Bravo reminded the fans of Chennai's excellent record of winning three IPLs in the past.

"Keep supporting us and I can guarantee you we're going to come back stronger and better like champions. One of the most successful franchises, I feel we should be proud to be members and fans of Chennai."

Bravo, an integral part of the Chennai team for years now, couldn't bowl the final over against Delhi in a match in Sharjah on October 17. The West Indian played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. However, he got six wickets at an economy rate of 8.57. Chennai campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games. They are currently lying at the bottom of the league table.

Chennai were already hamstrung by the absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out citing personal reasons. The poor form of some of the senior players like skipper Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav has also hurt their cause.

