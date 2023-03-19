‘This Young Man Wanted Me To…’: Mitchell Johnson Reveals Hilarious Encounter With Fan

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday to share details about his hilarious encounter with an ardent cricket fan. The 41-year-old revealed that the young fan requested him to take a selfie on his phone, upon meeting the legendary pace at the airport. Johnson is currently in India as a part of the commentary team of Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of Australia's ongoing tour of India.

Meanwhile, sharing the selfie with the fan on Instagram, Johnson said, “This young man wanted me to take a selfie on my phone with him. Nice meeting you, take care”. This comes a day after the India vs Australia ODI series kicked off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts were off to a flying start in the 50-over assignment by clinching a thrilling five-wicket win.

India face Australia in Vizag with a 1-0 lead in the IND vs AUS ODI series

At the same time, live-action shifted to the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Sunday for the 2nd ODI of the series. Following the conclusion of the second ODI, the teams will travel to Chennai for the series finale. India earlier clinched a 2-1 Test series win against Australia and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

India vs Australia at ICC World Test Championship Final

India and Australia will now lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship Final for the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval in UK. While Australia was the first team to secure their place in the final, Sri Lanka’s 1-wicket loss in the 1st Test against New Zealand ensured India’s place in the summit clash. India is the only team to make it to consecutive World Test Championship finals.

The Indian side finished as the runners-up behind New Zealand in the ICC WTC final for the 2019-21 cycle. Having said that, the ICC WTC final is scheduled to be played from June 7 to 11 at The Oval in London. It is worth noting that both teams are also preparing for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held later this year in India.