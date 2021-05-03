Thisara Perera Retirement: How Much Has Sri Lankan Star Earned From IPL Over The Years?

Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 32-year-old cricketer wrote a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday morning to inform them regarding his decision to bid farewell from white-ball cricket. However, Perera has confirmed that he will still be playing in franchise cricket. Here’s a look at the Thisara Perera retirement, his career stats and the contribution of IPL to his net worth.

Thisara Perera retirement

Thisara Perera had established himself as a white-ball specialist over the years. He provided the necessary hitting power in the lower order along with his ability to take crucial wickets with the ball. Perera’s decision to retire came after Sri Lanka's selection committee hinted about dropping senior players for the team’s upcoming ODI and T20 matches. As per a report from NewsWire, the selectors wanted younger players to take the centre stage and were not keen on considering the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, and Thisara Perera in the shorter formats.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the retirement of Thisara Perera from International Cricket with immediate effect.



Thisara Perera IPL salary

Over the year, Perera changed a number of teams in the IPL. In 2010, he started his career with the Chennai Super Kings and the Thisara Perera CSK stint lasted for only one year. According to InsideSport, the Thisara Perera CSK season saw him earn around INR 23.14 lakh. He later moved to teams like Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and finally to Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. He was paid the highest price of around INR 3.6 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2013 season.

Thisara Perera net worth

According to celebsagewiki.com, the Thisara Perera net worth is estimated to be around USD 1-5 million. Thisara Perera IPL salary over the years has earned him an estimated INR 12.3 crore. He also earns around USD 60,000 from the Lankan Premier League.

Thisara Perera career

In his IPL career, Perera scored 422 runs from 37 matches while taking 31 wickets. In his ODI career, he has scored 2338 runs in 166 matches while maintaining a commendable strike rate of 112.1. He has also taken 175 wickets while having 28 maiden overs to his name. In his T20Is, Perera has played 84 matches while scoring 1204 runs and taking 51 wickets. Thisara Perera career in Test cricket was short-lived, playing only 6 matches scoring 203 runs while taking 11 wickets.

