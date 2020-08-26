"Those Who Wear Flags As Underwear Can't Understand India's Sentiments": Atul Wassan

Former India player Atul Wassan has pardoned Cricket England by giving them "benefit of the doubt" as he considered ECB's posting of James Anderson standing on India's flag as unintentional but not realising India's sentiments.

"Its quite understandable that we Indians are quite annoyed and feeling aghast about ECB's posting of James Anderson's image standing on Indian national flag. We have very strong sentiments regarding our national flag. I can understand where it is coming from and I would like to give them benefit of the doubt. In England, flags are worn as underwears and so they have different sentiments. I would like to let this matter go."

Wasson may have pardoned Cricket Australia on the implication that those who wear or have the culture of wearing national flags as underwear will never understand India's deep feelings and emotions connected with the national flag.

Earlier, former India player and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has slammed Cricket England for its social media post depicting graphics of James Anderson standing on national flags of different nations, including India.

"This is a shameful act and cannot be tolerated at any cost. I think this is by mistake rather than by intention. Even if this is by mistake, the Cricket England must correct it immediately. Indians are outraged and we owe an apology from Cricket England," Lalchand Rajput told Republic TV in a video interview on Wednesday morning.

He said that Cricket England should have been very careful dealing with such a sensible issue and cannot be overlooked. "I can understand this has been a slight but when pointed out, Cricket England must respond quickly and make the corrections."

