Three Indian Players Including R Ashwin Make It To 2021 ICC Men's Test Team Of The Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Men's Test Team of the Year 2021 and named New Zealand's Kane Williamson as their skipper. Last year in June, Williamson led the Black Caps to glory in the 2019-21 World Test Championship. The Kiwis defeated Virat Kohli's India in the final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

He played only four Tests in 2021 and notched 395 runs at an average of 65.38. India's Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne were picked as the openers of the team. While the 34-year-old Sharma got his maiden overseas Test ton last year at the Kennington Oval, Karunaratne racked up a stupendous double century against Bangladesh.

Marnus Labuschagne played at an average of over 65 last year and he's been slotted at No.3. Joe Root was the leading Test run-scorer last year with as many as 1,708 runs from 15 games with six centuries and four half-centuries. Pakistan left-handed batter Fawad Alam features at No.5 in the line-up. Kohli couldn't make the cut among the specialists.

But India's Rishabh Pant found himself in the line-up after putting his best foot forward last year in the longer format. Regardless of the playing conditions, Pant went with his natural instinct of playing the big shots and his tactics paid quite a bit of dividends. Pant recently scored a ton in the Test series against South Africa, but his effort went in vain.

ICC Test Team of the year: R Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi the bowling picks

R Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-21 WTC after he surpassed Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins while playing in the final. Ashwin also scored a century against Root's Three Lions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kiwis pacer Kyle Jamieson also features in the playing eleven. The tall and lanky speedster has caused trouble to a number of batters around the world with his ability to generate extra bounce off the surface. Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi are the other pacers in the line-up.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson (C), Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi.

Image: PTI