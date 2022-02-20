'Throw Me...': Rohit Sharma's Old Tweet Resurfaces After Being Made India's Test Captain

Rohit Sharma is now India's captain in all three formats. Rohit Sharma was named India's new Test captain by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. The BCCI named Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as the new captain and vice-captain of the Indian Test team, respectively, for the next Test series against Sri Lanka. Rohit had already assumed command of India's white-ball squads.

This completes the transfer of power from Virat Kohli, who quit earlier last month following India's Test defeat in South Africa. Virat's resignations came amid reports of a dispute between him and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Virat was controversially sacked as India's ODI skipper before resigning the Test captaincy, following which he publicly contradicted Ganguly over the latter's comment regarding the change in leadership in the 50-over format.

An old tweet of Rohit's is going viral on social media as he prepares to take on his new role. Since the BCCI announced the Test squad last evening, the old tweet has started resurfacing. The popular tweet was posted in 2018 when Rohit was taking a break from cricket and decided to engage in a Q&A session with his followers. "Throw me to the wolves and I come back leading the pack," Rohit said when asked about a quotation that fits him.

Throw me to the wolves and I come back leading the pack — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 1, 2018

Rohit has been a successful captain for his IPL side Mumbai Indians, as well as whenever he has had the chance to lead India in white-ball formats in the past. However, this would be the first time Rohit's captaincy will be tested in the red-ball format. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma can repeat his success from the ODI and T20I series. As India's full-time captain, Rohit Sharma so far has a win rate of 100 per cent in limited-overs cricket. Since taking over as captain in November, Rohit has won all three series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squad

Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-captain), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.

T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Image: bcci.tv