Throwback: 139 Years Since English Cricket's Death & Ashes Urn Taken To Australia

The Ashes is cricket's greatest and longest-running rivalry, which pits England and Australia against each other. For cricket fans of all generations, there has never been a more intense rivalry than that which exists between these two magnificent teams. The basis for this rivalry began in 1882 when the Sporting Times published a mock obituary after England lost to Australia for the very first time on home territory.

On August 29, 1882, England was beaten by a devastating seven runs in one of cricket's most memorable collapses. Fred Spofforth and Harry Boyle drove Australia to their maiden away Test triumph over England at The Oval, giving birth to "The Ashes."

The Sporting Times released the following remarks in response to England's humbling loss. "In affectionate remembrance of English cricket which died at The Oval, 29 August 1882. Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances, R.I.P. - N.B. The body will be cremated, and the Ashes taken to Australia.” The Ashes was conceived as a result of this loss. At the conclusion of this series, preparations for an English tour of Australia were well underway. The English tour to Australia (1882/83) was termed "the quest to regain The Ashes" by the English media.

Ivo Bligh headed the England team three weeks after the Oval setback, with the aim to return with the Ashes. He was successful in his quest as he led England to a 2-1 victory over Australia to regain the Ashes. Later on the eve of Christmas in 1882, a group of Melbourne women presented Bligh with a miniature terracotta urn in a red and gold velvet bag. The ashes in the urn are said to be those of bail from the third match of the series.

‘When Ivo goes back with the urn, the urn; Studds, Steel, Read and Tylecote return, return; The welkin will ring loud, the great crowd will feel proud, Seeing Barlow and Bates with the urn, the urn; And the rest coming home with the urn,’ read the inscription on the urn. Bligh met Florence Morphy during this event and in February 1884, Bligh married Florence as the couple returned to England with the urn.

The urn represented the Ashes, which he had promised to reclaim on the Australian tour. The urn was displayed on the mantelpiece of the Bligh family home in Kent for the following 43 years. It was considered a personal gift by Bligh, and after his death, it was given to the MCC, where it now lies in the Lord’s museum. The urn has never been used as an official trophy, although at the conclusion of each Ashes series, replicas are handed to the victorious team.

Current Ashes record

There have been 71 Ashes series so far with both sides being at each other's throats over the years. So far, there have been 71 Ashes series, with both teams at odds with each other over the years. Australia has won or retained the Ashes 33 times, whereas England has done so 32 times. Six times the series has been ruled a tie, meaning the trophy is awarded to the reigning champion.

At present, Australia are the current holders of the Ashes which they retained after drawing the series 2-2 in 2019. The next Ashes will see England led by Joe Root tour Australia in 2021/22 in an attempt to regain the trophy.

Image credits: AP