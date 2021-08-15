Throwback: MS Dhoni Announced Retirement From International Cricket On August 15 Last Year

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

It was on this very day exactly a year ago that the legendary captain had announced his retirement from international cricket.

MS Dhoni's retirement: 'Captain Cool' bids adieu to international cricket OTD

On August 15, 2020, putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement with 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 Amitabh Bachchan-Rakhee Gulzar-starrer 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background.

MS Dhoni's Instagram

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

MS Dhoni's career

During his 16-year international journey, Dhoni represented the national side in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Across all formats, he racked up 17,266 runs. On the wicketkeeping front, he is currently the third most successful wicketkeeper of all time with 829 dismissals. Additionally, as a captain of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni is the only skipper in the world to have led his side to success in all major ICC events.

Mahi who made his debut in 2004, was entrusted with the captaincy of Team India in 2007 for white-ball formats and was appointed as the full-time captain later in 2008. Widely regarded as the best wicketkeeper-batsman and captain, Dhoni had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014 surprisingly at the end of the 'Boxing Day' Test against Australia at the iconic MCG.

Dhoni has numerous accolades to his name including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Padma Shri which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan which is India's third-highest civilian honour and has also been conferred with honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.