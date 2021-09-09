Throwback Thursday: Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Shares Adorable Childhood Picture

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday shared a childhood picture of him on his Instagram handle. Yuvraj posted the photo as a throwback and captioned it, “Jab main chota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha,” which translates to English as “I used to do a lot of mischiefs and pranks when I was a little kid”. Towards the end of the post, he also added a zany face emoji which denotes acting goofy, and also a baby emoji. During his time with the Indian team as a player, Yuvraj was well known for pulling funny and light-hearted pranks on his teammates.

The throwback photo quickly went viral on the social media website as it had already amassed more than 254,000 likes and 788 comments. The post attracted some funny comments from the fans. One of the fans jokingly asked Yuvraj if he was ever a kid. Meanwhile, another user said that Yuvraj is still a child, referring to the hilarious stories earlier posted by Yuvraj on his Instagram handle.

Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in a single over against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

Yuvraj Singh played for India from 2000 to 2017 as a left-handed batsman and a left-arm orthodox spin bowler. He hit a total of 11778 runs and scalped 111 wickets in his International career of 402 matches in all formats of the game. Yuvraj Singh made his international debut at the age of 19 years against Kenya during an ODI match in 2000. He went on to become one of the most sought after players in the Indian batting middle order and also in the bowling unit as he picked seven Player of the Series awards in the ODI’s for India, which is the joint second-highest by an Indian.

Yuvraj was the vice-captain of India in the ODI’s during 2007 and 2008. He was also one of the key run contributors for India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 as he scored 362 runs and accounted for 15 wickets. He was awarded the Man of the Series award for his enthralling all-round performance. Yuvraj was also one of the top performers for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, widely remembered for his knock of 58 runs in only 16 balls against England. He hit six sixes off the over of Stuart Broad in this innings and became a sensation in global cricket. India won both the aforementioned World Cups under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

