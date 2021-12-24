Throwback To When Harbhajan Singh Scored His Maiden Test Century Vs New Zealand; WATCH

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who was a part of India’s historic World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) has announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket. While many remember the spinner for his hattrick against Australia in 2001 among many other things, the Indian bowler also scored back-to-back test centuries against New Zealand in Tests.

As he retires, let us take you back to when Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test century

Coming in at number eight, Harbhajan Singh produced a match-saving maiden Test century to steer India to safety on the final day of the first Test with VVS Laxman supporting him on the other side as India managed to draw the game.

The duo put on 163 run partnership for the seventh wicket to see their side manage a second-innings total of 266. Harbhajan Singh (115) notched up his maiden century and combined with batter VVS Laxman (91) and thus prevented New Zealand from inching closer to victory.

New Zealand had managed to make India six down for a mere total of 82 but a special century from Harbhajan saved India as Team India managed to reach 266 and took an overall lead of 294.

Harbhajan Singh retires

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote taking to his social media handle.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

He further went on to speak about his decision on his Youtube Channel and said, "Whenever I stepped onto the field wearing the India jersey there was no major inspiration other than that. There is a time in life when you have to make some tough calls I have been waiting to make this announcement for the past few years. Today I am announcing that I will be retiring from all forms of cricket. While I have been playing active cricket but due to commitment with Kolkata Knight RIders I decided to stay for IPL 2021 season but I had made up my mind mid-way through the season."

Image: PTI