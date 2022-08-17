'Throwing Me Under The Bus': Andre Russell Responds To WI Coach Phil Simmons' Comment

Andre Russell has been missing from the West Indies T20I squad since the T20 World Cup in November 2021. While the cricketer still has the ambition to wear the national jersey, he finds himself in a tough position following his now-deleted Instagram post over West indies coach Phil Simmons' recent comment. Simmons had expressed his disappointment over the non-availability of the top stars who are playing franchisee cricket.

Andre Russell response to West Indies coach Phil Simmons' comment

Cricket West Indies has been unable to put a strong team for various series due to the absence of top stars. A couple of days back, Phil Simmons in his comment had said “It hurts. There’s no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available,” Responding to Phil Simmons comments on Instagram, Andre Russell in a now-deleted post wrote, "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!".

Currently, the all-rounder is playing The Hundred tournament in England and former West Indies captain Darren Sammy once again asked him about the comment on Sky Sports to which Russell said that it was like being 'thrown under the bus' after having a 'discussion'.

Ahead of the Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire match on Tuesday, he said, "I'm going to be quiet because at the end of the day, we had a discussion, and the discussion was very clear. So now, making me look bad, throwing me under the bus… I was expecting it. I'm going to stay quiet, Daren, to be honest,"

Andre Russell's desire to win World Cup for West Indies

With T20 World Cup just around the corner, the question remains if Andre Russell will be included for the tournament by Cricket West Indies. However, the all-rounder still has a desire to play international cricket and win World Cups for the country. He said "It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies because at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day. Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies. I don't regret saying this just now. I really enjoyed playing for Jamaica Tallawahs but those two hundreds, it would be more special coming in international cricket,"

He further added, "I always want to play and give back. But at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms, your terms are my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career,"