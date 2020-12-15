THT Vs DUC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Thistles will lock horns with the Duchesses in Match 4 of the Women’s Super League 2020. The THT vs DUC match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 15 from the Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town. Here is our THT vs DUC Dream11 prediction, THT vs DUC Dream11 team and THT vs DUC Dream11 top picks.
ICYMI: All the results from day one of the the Women's T20 Super League! 🏏#WSLT20 pic.twitter.com/bWrpL5MNJV— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 14, 2020
The Women’s Super League 2020, South Africa's premier Women's T20 competition, kicked off on Monday. With just four competing sides, the tournament will be a short affair, lasting just three days. Unlike longer drawn formats like in the IPL, the team that finishes at the top of the table will be crowned as the Women’s Super League 2020 champion.
With two matches left, the Thistles have already put themselves on the table with an 11 run win over the Starlights. Meanwhile, the Duchesses have lost their first game to the Coronations and will have to treat each game going forward as a do-or-die game. Considering the possibilities of teams winning the same number of matches, net run rates will play a huge role in determining who win the title in the end.
The Women’s Super League 2020 matches will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch THT vs DUC live in India will be able to do so on Cricket South Africa's official YouTube channel. The THT vs DUC live scores will be available on the official social media handles of the South African Cricket Association.
Thistles predicted playing XI - Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (wk), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti
Duchesses predicted playing XI - Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe (c), Michaela Kirk, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Micheala Andrews, Alyssa Elxlebben, Zintle Mali, Paulinah Mashishi, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Legodi
Thistles - Trisha Chetty, Anne Bosch, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune
Duchesses - Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta
Wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty
Batswomen: Anne Bosch, Eliz-Mari Marx, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta
Allrounders: Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail,
Bowlers: Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nobulumko Baneti, Micheala Andrews
According to our THT vs DUC match prediction, the Thistles will win this match.
Note: The THT vs DUC Dream11 prediction and THT vs DUC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THT vs DUC Dream11 team and THT vs DUC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
