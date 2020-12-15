THT Vs DUC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super League 2020 Match Preview

The Thistles will lock horns with the Duchesses in Match 4 of the Women’s Super League 2020. The THT vs DUC match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 15 from the Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town. Here is our THT vs DUC Dream11 prediction, THT vs DUC Dream11 team and THT vs DUC Dream11 top picks.

ICYMI: All the results from day one of the the Women's T20 Super League! 🏏#WSLT20 pic.twitter.com/bWrpL5MNJV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 14, 2020

Also Read | Shubman Gill Has STRONG Warning For The Australians Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

THT vs DUC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Women’s Super League 2020, South Africa's premier Women's T20 competition, kicked off on Monday. With just four competing sides, the tournament will be a short affair, lasting just three days. Unlike longer drawn formats like in the IPL, the team that finishes at the top of the table will be crowned as the Women’s Super League 2020 champion.

With two matches left, the Thistles have already put themselves on the table with an 11 run win over the Starlights. Meanwhile, the Duchesses have lost their first game to the Coronations and will have to treat each game going forward as a do-or-die game. Considering the possibilities of teams winning the same number of matches, net run rates will play a huge role in determining who win the title in the end.

Also Read | India Women's Full Schedule For The 2022 World Cup Released, Mithali Raj Expresses Delight

How to watch THT vs DUC live in India?

The Women’s Super League 2020 matches will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch THT vs DUC live in India will be able to do so on Cricket South Africa's official YouTube channel. The THT vs DUC live scores will be available on the official social media handles of the South African Cricket Association.

THT vs DUC playing 11 prediction

Thistles predicted playing XI - Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (wk), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti

Duchesses predicted playing XI - Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe (c), Michaela Kirk, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Micheala Andrews, Alyssa Elxlebben, Zintle Mali, Paulinah Mashishi, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Legodi

Also Read | Steve Smith Troubled Most By THIS Australian Bowler During Pink Ball Nets Session: WATCH

THT vs DUC Key Players

Thistles - Trisha Chetty, Anne Bosch, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune

Duchesses - Faye Tunnicliffe, Micheala Andrews, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta

THT vs DUC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Trisha Chetty

Batswomen: Anne Bosch, Eliz-Mari Marx, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta

Allrounders: Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail,

Bowlers: Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nobulumko Baneti, Micheala Andrews

THT vs DUC Dream11 prediction

According to our THT vs DUC match prediction, the Thistles will win this match.

Note: The THT vs DUC Dream11 prediction and THT vs DUC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The THT vs DUC Dream11 team and THT vs DUC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Singles Out One HUGE Reason Behind Increasing Number Of Concussions

Image Credits: Official CSA Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.