THU Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Thunder will face Brisbane Heat in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will take place on Monday, January 6 at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. It will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Nathan Lyon's Scorching Catch At Point Gives Mitchell Starc Second Wicket

The Thunder have had a good start to their campaign as out of the 6 matches they have played, they have won 3, lost 2 and 1 game ended in a no result. They are currently placed at the 3rd position on the points table with 7 points to their name. They will like to secure a win in this fixture to get back to winning ways after having lost their last game against Melbourne Stars by 3 wickets.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat had a poor start to the tournament after having lost both their opening fixtures. But they made a comeback as they won 2 out of the next 3 games. They beat Hobart Hurricanes in their last game by 31 runs. They are currently placed 6th on the points table with 6 points to their name and will look to secure a win here. Both the teams met in the tournament opener where the Thunder emerged victorious by 29 runs. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Shares Comical Workout Video With Yuzvendra Chahal And Nick Webb; Watch Clip

THU vs HEA Squads

Sydney Thunder Squad: Callum Ferguson (Captain), Matthew Gilkes (Wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Jonathan Cook, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha and Chris Tremain.

Brisbane Heat Squad: Chris Lynn (Captain), Tom Banton (Wicket-keeper), Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Cameron Gannon, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Zahir Khan.

ALSO READ | Robin Uthappa Makes Place For His IPL 2020 Captain Steve Smith In ODI Team Of 2010s

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant, Callum Ferguson (Vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Ben Cutting, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green

Sydney Thunder are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | BBL: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Over-the-top 'slit-throat' Celebration Irks Twitterati