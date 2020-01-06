The Debate
THU Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

THU vs HEA Dream11: Sydney Thunder will face Brisbane Heat in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Monday, Jan 6 at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

THU vs HEA dream11

Sydney Thunder will face Brisbane Heat in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will take place on Monday, January 6 at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. It will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

The Thunder have had a good start to their campaign as out of the 6 matches they have played, they have won 3, lost 2 and 1 game ended in a no result. They are currently placed at the 3rd position on the points table with 7 points to their name. They will like to secure a win in this fixture to get back to winning ways after having lost their last game against Melbourne Stars by 3 wickets.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat had a poor start to the tournament after having lost both their opening fixtures. But they made a comeback as they won 2 out of the next 3 games. They beat Hobart Hurricanes in their last game by 31 runs. They are currently placed 6th on the points table with 6 points to their name and will look to secure a win here. Both the teams met in the tournament opener where the Thunder emerged victorious by 29 runs. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

THU vs HEA Squads

Sydney Thunder Squad: Callum Ferguson (Captain), Matthew Gilkes (Wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Jonathan Cook, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha and Chris Tremain.

Brisbane Heat Squad: Chris Lynn (Captain), Tom Banton (Wicket-keeper), Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Cameron Gannon, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Zahir Khan.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Max Bryant, Callum Ferguson (Vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Ben Cutting, Chris Morris 

Bowlers: Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green

Sydney Thunder are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

