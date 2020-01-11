THU Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Thunder will face the Hobart Hurricanes in the 31st match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney on Saturday, January 11 at 12:40 PM IST. Matthew Wade will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

THU vs HUR squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(captain), Ben McDermott(wicketkeeper), Caleb Jewell, Simon Milenko, George Bailey, David Miller, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Riley Meredith, Aaron Summers, and Macalister Wright.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson(captain), Matthew Gilkes(wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Tremain, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Liam Hatcher, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, and Jason Sangha.

THU vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Gilkes, Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Caleb Jewell

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams (captain), D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Arjun Nair, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Sydney Thunder start as favourites to win the game.

The Sydney Thunder are currently fifth on the points table with three wins out of eight games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Stars and the latter won by six wickets. The Thunder's best batsmen in the game were Callum Ferguson and Matthew Gilkes. Their best bowlers were Arjun Nair and Jonathan Cook.

The Hobart Hurricanes are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven games. Their last match was against the Brisbane Heat and the latter won by five runs. The Hurricanes' best batsmen were Matthew Wade and Thomas Rogers. Their best bowlers were Josh Lalor and Ben Laughlin.

(Image Source: Hobart Hurricanes Instagram)

ALSO READ: