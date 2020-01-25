THU Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sydney Thunder will take on Perth Scorchers in the 54th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Sunday, January 26. The match will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. It will commence at 9:15 AM (IST).

Sydney Thunder haven't been consistent in the tournament so far. They have managed to win 5, lose 7 and 1 match ended in no result out of the 13 matches they have played. They lost their last match against Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs. They are currently at the 6th position on the points table with 11 points to their name. They will like to win this fixture to stay alive in the tournament as a loss here will knock them out.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers haven't been able to perform consistently. They have managed to win 6 and lose 7 out of the 13 matches they have played. They lost their last game against Adelaide Strikers by 16 runs. They are currently placed on the 4th position on the points table with 12 points to their name. A win in this fixture will secure their place in the playoffs. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Teams

THU vs SCO Dream11: Sydney Thunder Squad

Callum Ferguson (Captain), Jay Lenton (Wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Liam Bowe, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain

THU vs SCO Dream11: Perth Scorchers Squad

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Josh Inglis (Wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Matthew Kelly, Tim David

THU vs SCO Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja (Captain), Liam Livingstone (Vice-Captain), Ashton Turner

Bowlers: Chris Tremain, Fawad Ahmed, Morne Morkel, Jhye Richardson

All-Rounders: Chris Morris, Daniel Sams

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

